Information statement[1] on certain resolutions adopted by the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC The Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC held the meeting on the 31st of January 2020. According to the Charter, the number of the members of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC is 9 persons. Nine members of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC participated in voting. This meeting is competent to adopt resolutions. The resolutions are adopted by 9 votes. Content of the resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors Regarding Item No. 1 of the agenda the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC resolved: To put the proposed candidates on the list of candidates for voting on elections to the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. The list of candidates to be elected to the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC 1. Agaryov Alexander Valentinovich 2. Bogdanov Vladimir Leonidovich 3. Bulanov Alexander Nikolaevich 4. Dinichenko Ivan Kalistratovich 5. Egorov Valery Nikolaevich 6. Erokhin Vladimir Petrovich 7. Konovalov Vladislav Borisovich 8. Krivosheev Viktor Mikhailovich 9. Matveev Nikolai Ivanovich 10. Mukhamadeev Georgy Rashitovich 11. Usmanov Ildus Shagalievich 12. Tchashchin Viktor Avtamonovich Regarding Item No. 2 of the agenda the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC resolved: To put the proposed candidates on the list of candidates for voting on elections to the Auditing Committee of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. The list of candidates to be elected to the Auditing Committee of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC 1. Musikhina Valentina Viktorovna 2. Oleynik Tamara Fedorovna 3. Prishchepova Lyudmila Arkadyevna Regarding Item No. 3 of the agenda the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC resolved: To approve amendments to the Regulations on the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. The amendments to the Regulations on the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC To make the following amendments to the Regulations on the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC: The first paragraph of clause 6.2 of the Regulations to be amended as follows: "The Chairperson of the Committee shall be appointed by the Company's Board of Directors from among the independent directors. A resolution to appoint the Chairperson of the Committee shall be adopted by a simple majority of votes of the total number of the members of the Company's Board of Directors. Regarding Item No. 4 of the agenda the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC resolved: To appoint Egorov Valery Nikolaevich as the Chairperson of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. Website used by the issuer to disclose information: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information

