IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans) (the 'Company'), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, today announces the completion of its reverse stock split through an exchange of 40 existing shares for 1 new share with effect from today.

The existing Implanet shares (ISIN: FR0010458729) were delisted from Euronext after close of trading on Friday, January 31, 2020, and are today replaced by the new Implanet shares:

New ISIN: FR0013470168 as from February 3, 2020

The ticker remains unchanged: ALIMP.

The company's capital is now divided into 1,717,352 shares of common stock.

Implanet shares are still eligible for France's PEA-PME equity savings plans dedicated to investment in small to mid-cap firms, which offer the same tax advantages as France's standard PEA equity saving plan (pursuant to French Decree no. 2014-283 of March 4, 2014 implementing Article 70 of French 2014 Finance Act no. 2013-1278 of December 29, 2013, which determines company eligibility criteria for the PEA-PME scheme).

As of today, new shares that could not be attributed individually and that correspond to fractional rights shall be automatically sold on the market in blocks by financial intermediaries. Intermediaries shall provide their shareholder clients with the corresponding compensation within 30 days of February 3, 2020. Shareholders are advised to contact their financial intermediary for any question on this matter.

For information on the reverse stock split, shareholders are invited to read the notice published on December 16, 2019 in the French official bulletin of legal notices ('Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires' BALO). This notice may be consulted on the company website at: https://www.implanet-invest.com/documentation.

Implanet's investor relations team may also be contacted by email (implanet@newcap.eu) for any further questions.

Upcoming conferences in which Implanet will take part:

March 13-14: Meet the Experts, Madrid, Spain

March 25-27: SOFOP (French association for pediatric orthopedics), Aix-en-Provence, France

Upcoming financial events:

Annual results 2019, February 24, 2020, after market close

Annual general meeting, April 7, 2020

About Implanet

Founded in 2007, Implanet is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its activity revolves around two product ranges, the latest generation JAZZ implant, designed to improve the treatment of spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery, and the MADISON implant designed for first-line prosthetic knee surgery. Implanet's tried-and-tested orthopedic platform is based on product traceability. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ and MADISON have obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, the CE mark as well as the ANVISA authorization in Brazil. Implanet employs 38 staff and recorded 2019 sales of €7.4 million. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com. Based near Bordeaux in France, Implanet established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013. Implanet is listed on Euronext Growth market in Paris. The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the equity line (OCA, OCAPI, BSA) and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning IMPLANET and its activities. Such forward looking statements are based on assumptions that IMPLANET considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the anticipated events contained in such forward-looking statements will occur. Forward- looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties including the risks set forth in the registration document of IMPLANET registered by the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)) on April 16, 2018 under number D.18-0337 and available on the Company's website (www.implanet-invest.com), and to the development of economic situation, financial markets, and the markets in which IMPLANET operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to risks unknown to IMPLANET or that IMPLANET does not consider material at this time. The realization of all or part of these risks could lead to actual results, financial conditions, performances or achievements by IMPLANET that differ significantly from the results, financial conditions, performances or achievements expressed in such forward-looking statements. This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or to subscribe for, or a solicitation of an order to purchase or subscribe for IMPLANET shares in any country.

Contacts:

Implanet

Ludovic Lastennet, CEO

David Dieumegard, CFO

Tel.: +33(0)5 57 99 55 55

investors@Implanet.com



NewCap

Investor Relations

Sandrine Boussard-Gallien

Claire Riffaud

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

implanet@newcap.eu



NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

implanet@newcap.eu