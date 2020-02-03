Nasdaq Riga decided on February 3, 2020 to make changes in the observation status applied to AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" (RKB1R, ISIN LV0000100378). AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" on January 31, 2020 has submitted its interim report for the first nine months of 2019. Therefore, the circumstances for which the observation status was supplemented on December 2, 2019 have ceased to exist. The observation status applied to the company as of May 28, 2018 due to insolvency problems are still in force. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius