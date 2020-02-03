Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PNZD ISIN: CA55379R1073 Ticker-Symbol: X0VP 
Tradegate
03.02.20
09:55 Uhr
0,124 Euro
+0,006
+5,08 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
M3 METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
M3 METALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,118
0,125
09:59
0,119
0,124
09:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
M3 METALS
M3 METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
M3 METALS CORP0,124+5,08 %