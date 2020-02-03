Anna Stenberg joins Kinnevik as Chief People and Platform Officer

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik")today announced that Anna Stenberg will join Kinnevik as Chief People and Platform Officer (CPO), a new role in the Kinnevik management team. Anna is the founding partner of Women Executive Search and started her career in the Kinnevik group holding several management positions at Modern Times Group.



As CPO, Anna Stenberg will focus on maximizing the value of Kinnevik's investment eco-system and platform, working closely with the Kinnevik team as well as our portfolio companies. Anna will support Kinnevik in being a progressive partner to its public and private portfolio companies in their effort to drive performance through key areas such as board and top management composition, leadership development, diversity and inclusion, and organizational design.

Georgi Ganev, Kinnevik's CEO, commented: "I am excited that Anna will join the team as Chief People and Platform Officer. Kinnevik's number one asset is our people, within Kinnevik and in our companies. With Anna's recent background as a successful entrepreneur and investor, and having started her career within Our Group, Anna knows Kinnevik and our culture and she will be a great support in maximizing the value of our unique platform, supporting us in building strong and effective, market leading, sustainable companies".

Anna Stenberg continued: "Joining Kinnevik feels like coming home. Not only is Kinnevik a frontrunner when it comes to supporting value-driven leadership and a high-performance culture. I also share Kinnevik's belief in the power of disruptive technology to deliver both shareholder and social value. To me, this is a perfect combination, and I look forward to working with Georgi and his team as Chief People and Platform Officer."

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations

Phone +46

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to make people's lives better by providing more and better choice. In partnership with talented founders and management teams we build challenger businesses that use disruptive technology to address material, everyday consumer needs. As active owners, we believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building long-term sustainable businesses that contribute positively to society. We invest in Europe, with a focus on the Nordics, the US, and selectively in other markets. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

Attachment