Britvic's Q1 trading was in line with management expectations, indicating a good start to the year. The company acknowledges that market conditions 'remain challenging', but it is confident of achieving market expectations for the year. Q1 revenue was £369.8m, up 4.9% vs the prior year. This includes a benefit from extra trading days. On a comparable days and constant FX basis, revenues were up 2.6%.

