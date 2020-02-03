The baby carrier market size is poised to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200203005270/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global baby carrier market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The safety and comfort of infants and babies is a major parental concern while traveling. Thus, vendors are focusing on offering advanced, innovative, and useful child-care products. There is a growing demand for ergonomic baby carriers that facilitate multiple carry positions such as hip carry, front-carry (facing in), front-carry (facing out), and back carry. Other additional features include easy fold and carry options, storage space pouches, and easy infant insert options. Such innovative features of baby carriers will significantly propel the baby carrier market's growth during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40784

As per Technavio, the increase in demand for eco-friendly baby carrier will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Baby Carrier Market: Increase in Demand for Eco-Friendly Baby Carriers

Parents of newborns are becoming more cautious with respect to the products used in baby products. This is due to concerns regarding the toxic effects of chemicals used while manufacturing baby carriers, and their reusability. This has led to the development of eco-friendly baby carriers that adhere to safety standards and cater to the demands of environmentally conscious customers. For instance, Ergobaby offers eco-friendly baby carriers that are made using organic cotton. The growing popularity of eco-friendly baby products such as baby carriers will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Other factors such as the emergence of innovative baby carriers, and growing adoption of distribution channel expansion strategies by vendors will have a significant impact on the growth of the baby carrier market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Baby Carrier Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the baby carrier marketby product (buckled baby carrier, baby wrap carrier, and baby sling carrier), distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The European region led the market in 2019, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to several factors such as the rapid urbanization, changes in lifestyle, rising number of dual-income households, and the increasing number of nuclear families in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200203005270/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com