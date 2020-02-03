The proposed model is said to perform better at energy prediction than software tools such as PVWatts, PVSyst or RetScreen. The approach was validated on two 5 MW PV plants in the same district of the Indian state of Rajasthan.Researchers from India's Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science have proposed a new mathematical method to help solar project developers choose the best suited PV technology for plants in hot and dry climatic conditions. The researchers claim their approach offers a simpler method of predicting PV plant output than rival software tools such as PVWatts, PVSyst and ...

