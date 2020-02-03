The move, by Taitong Industry Ltd, will come as a fresh blow to the Chinese module manufacturer, which twice failed to go public - in the U.S. and China - and whose project development business suffered a battering in China when Beijing reined in subsidies in 2018.The controlling shareholder of Nanjing-based solar module manufacturer and project developer ET Solar has filed for bankruptcy in a Chinese court. Taitong Industry Ltd, which holds a 23.82% stake in ET Solar, applied for bankruptcy in the city of Taizhou, Jiangsu province, in December due to unliquidated debt, pv magazine has learned. ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
