Fumigation Products Market Volume Sales Set to Surpass 1 Million Tons by 2027 Amidst Adoption of Digital Technologies by Key Players

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fumigation products market - valued at USD 820 million in 2018 - is set to witness annual growth rates of nearly 4% through 2027, according to a new study carried out by Transparency Market Research (TMR). In terms of volume, global sales are likely to surpass 1.17 million tons, with renewed focus on agricultural resource protection sustaining demand. To address the complex challenges, especially loss prevention during international trade, leading players plan to leverage digital technologies. According to Transparency Market Research, the existing challenges pertaining to toxicity and harmful environmental impact of fumigants continue to create challenges for widespread adoption.

"The fumigants product market will maintain steady growth, however, there is an urgent need for manufacturers to address the growing concerns pertaining to environmental impact. In markets where regulations are lax, manufacturers will need to take a proactive approach to use less-hazardous products in their offerings. This shift is necessary as a number of end-users are now evaluating the labels much more diligent as compared to the past," says Transparency Market Research.

Download PDF Brochure

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=73509

Key Findings of the Fumigation Products Market Study

Preference for solid fumigants will remain unabated - solid fumigants are easier to handle, and relatively less hazardous than gaseous fumigants

Aluminium phosphide is the highest selling fumigant - its effectiveness against a range of agricultural products such as flour, tea, and grains continues to fuel demand

The growing organic sales represent a lucrative avenue for fumigation product manufacturers, as end-users expect organic ingredients to be used across the value chain

Leading players are planning to invest in digital technologies to boost entire fumigation process

Increase in the number of warehouses is likely to provide an impetus to fumigant product sales during the forecast period

Browse in-depth Table of Contents of Fumigation Products Market

170 Tables

70 Figures

272 Pages

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/73509

Fumigation Products Market: Key Drivers

Increasing demand for high-quality agricultural produce - consumers are making a conscious decision to eat healthy

Stringency in quality control measures during international trade

Growing investment in infrastructure projects owing to urbanization - fumigation of newly constructed residential spaces is creating opportunities

Increasing focus of government and not-for-profit organizations to store surplus food for crisis situations is creating necessity for holistic fumigation

Key Restraints for Fumigation Products Market

Environmental impact of fumigation products continues to be one of the biggest challenges for widespread adoption

Ambiguity over ingredients used in manufacturing fumigation products continues to create skepticism among end-users

Volatility of raw materials used for making fumigation products create challenges to realizing consistent profit margin

Request Sample Pages

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=73509

Fumigation Products Market: Region-wise Analysis

The US continues to be the leading market for fumigation products globally; North America recorded sales of nearly 264 thousand tons of fumigation products in 2018

recorded sales of nearly 264 thousand tons of fumigation products in 2018 Asia Pacific is emerging as a lucrative market for fumigation products, driven by growing investment in infrastructure projects, and increasing number of warehouses

is emerging as a lucrative market for fumigation products, driven by growing investment in infrastructure projects, and increasing number of warehouses Considering lax regulations in Asia Pacific and Latin America , the fumigation products market in these regions has a high presence of small scale players.

Competition Landscape

According to Transparency Market Research, the global fumigation products market continues to be fragmented. In many markets, local players who offer fumigation products at extremely low prices hold sway. Lack of effective regulation in these markets has allowed mushrooming of a large number of informal players. Transparency Market Research, in its analysis, has cast a wide net, and profiled players across countries and spectrum. Some of the players profiled in the study include Rentokil Initial plc, Solvay S.A., Detia Degesch GmbH, Industrial Fumigant Company LLC, Royal Agro Organic Pvt. Ltd., UPI-USA, National Fumigants, Corteva Agriscience, JAFFER Group of Companies, and AMVAC Chemical Corporation.

Transparency Market Research has segmented the global fumigation products market on the basis of form, treatment method, end-user, and region.

Fumigation Products Market Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Tons 2017-2027)

Solid

Liquid

Gas

Fumigation Products Market Treatment Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Tons 2017-2027)

Magnesium Phosphide

Aluminum Phosphide

Sulfuryl Fluoride

Carbon Dioxide (CO2)

Others (Methyl Bromine and Calcium Cyanide)

Fumigation Products Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Tons 2017-2027)

Residential

Agriculture

Warehouse/Storage

Others (Commercial Complex and Pharmaceutical Companies)

Fumigation Products Market Region-wise Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Tons 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Russia & CIS

& CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Explore Transparency Market Research's coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials landscape,

Pest Control Market - The global pest control market study offers an incisive analysis on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats impacting this global landscape. A detailed analysis on key competitor strategies, along with upcoming avenues of opportunities have been identified in the report.

Insecticide Aerosol Market - Strong demand from the agriculture sector is driving insecticide aerosol market, however, the landscape is witnessing its own set of challenges owing to growing concerns about environmental impact. This study identifies the key factors at play which will influence insecticide aerosol market growth in the future.

Fungicides Market - This global study analyzes the fungicides market by product: Mancozeb, Chlorothalonil, Triazoles, Strobilurin, and Others; Crop: Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds, and Others for the period 2019 to 2027

Gain access to Market Ngage, an AI-powered, real-time business intelligence platform that goes beyond the archaic research solutions to solve the complex strategy challenges that organizations face today. With over 15,000+ global and country-wise reports across 50,000+ application areas, Market Ngage is your tool for research on-the-go. From tracking new investment avenues to keeping a track of your competitor's moves, Market Ngage provides you with all the essential information to up your strategic game. Power your business with Market Ngage's actionable insights and remove the guesswork in making colossal decisions.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision."

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg