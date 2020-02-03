Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LGE6 ISIN: GG00B1GHHH78 Ticker-Symbol: 3V7 
Berlin
03.02.20
13:00 Uhr
6,552 Euro
-0,008
-0,12 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VOLTA FINANCE
VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED6,552-0,12 %