Asiakastieto Group Oyj: Invitation to Asiakastieto Group's Capital Markets Day, 2 April 2020

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, INVESTOR NEWS 3 FEBRUARY 2020 at 2.00 P.M. EET

Invitation to Asiakastieto Group's Capital Markets Day, 2 April 2020

Asiakastieto Group invites analysts, investors and media representatives to the Group's Capital Markets Day on 2 April 2020 in Helsinki.

Date and time: Friday 2 April 2020, at 11.30 a.m. - 5.00 p.m. EEST

Venue: Hotel Kämp Symposion, Pohjoisesplanadi 29, Helsinki



The Capital Markets Day begins with registration and lunch at 11.30 a.m. The presentations will begin at 12.30 a.m. and end at 4.00 p.m., after which there will be an opportunity to speak with company executives.



At the event, the senior management of Asiakastieto Group will tell about the company's strategy and development projects in different areas of business, among other things. The event will be led by CEO Jukka Ruuska, CFO Elina Stråhlman and directors and experts from different Business Areas.



A more detailed event schedule and program will be published in March on Asiakastieto Group's website at http://investors.asiakastieto.fi/and sent to those who have registered.



Webcast and presentation materials



The event can be followed streamed via webcast starting from 12.30 a.m. A link to the webcast will be published at http://investors.asiakastieto.fi/prior to the event. The presentation material and a recording of the webcast will be available on the company's website after the event. The presentation materials will be available in English only.



Registration



Please sign up for the event by Monday, 23 March 2020 at the latest by contacting Investor Relations Manager Pia Katila via e-mail at pia.katila@asiakastieto.fior by filling in the electronic registration form at http://investors.asiakastieto.fi/.

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC

For further information, please contact:

Pia Katila, Investor Relations Manager, tel. +358 10 270 7506

Elina Stråhlman, CFO, tel. +358 10 270 7578

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

investors.asiakastieto.fi

Asiakastieto Group is one of the leading providers of digital business and consumer information services in the Nordic countries. The Group's products and services are primarily used for risk management, finance and administration, decision-making and sales and marketing purposes. We are operating in Finland under the brand Suomen Asiakastieto and in Sweden under the brand UC. Our pro forma annual net sales for 2018 was EUR 134 million and the number of employees was approximately 450. The Group serves several industries, the largest ones including finance and banking as well as wholesale and retail sectors and expert service companies. Asiakastieto Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ATG1V. More information about Asiakastieto Group is available at www.asiakastieto.fi and www.uc.se.



