USANA Health Sciences: Success Secret: Chase Big Dreams, CEO Urges in Book on Harmony

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2020 / Because his parents bought a piano instead of a car, a Montana boy learned to chase and make big dreams come true.

"It was bold decision for my parents to buy a piano before they bought a car," said Kevin Guest, bestselling author, musician and CEO of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA). "But they loved music so much that they put the priority of a piano over buying a car, which meant Dad rode his bike to work and took my mother on the back of his bicycle on trips to the store."

Calling that example the Piano Principle in his bestselling book, All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, Guest draws from life experiences in his early days in Montana as a musician and now as CEO of a global nutritional company to show executives how to attain harmony amid today's pressures.

Speaking to tens of thousands of customers in China, Korea and Taiwan last month, Guest instilled the principle of working hard to achieve success in business and in life.

"My parents' example inspired me to believe that when you really want something, just make it happen," he said. "Because raw talent will only get you so far, I've learned only after countless dedicated hours of hard work will natural talent shine.

"For example, to earn money in high school, I played the bass guitar in bands, but my ability to play and sing together didn't come easily. That skill took hours of practice and an unwavering commitment to my goals, but because I knew the Piano Principle, I didn't give up."

The work ethic of the Fab Four inspired Guest.

"The Beatles performed for 270 nights in just 18 months," said Guest, who recalls his first musical gift as a drum set from the Sears catalog. "When they had their first success, the Beatles had already performed live nearly 1,200 times, which is extraordinary because most bands today don't perform 1,200 times in their entire careers."

The Piano Principle has application in all realms, including sports.

"Former NBA player Steve Alford said when he played with NBA legend Michael Jordan on the USA Olympics team, he was impressed that Jordan was always the first one on the floor and the last one to leave," Guest writes.

Along with Michael Phelps' tremendous natural talent, which propelled him to win a record 28 Olympic medals, the Olympian had a relentless commitment to doing whatever was required to achieve his goals.

"He trained for over 12 years, putting in thousands of hours in what he describes as "horrible, horrible workouts,'" Guest writes. "Phelps said, "You can't put a limit on anything. The more you dream, the farther you get.'"

Leading USANA's billion-dollar nutritional supplement company in over 26 markets worldwide, Guest is on an 11-country tour to share his 12 principles with business leaders around the world.

"So much of life is understanding your passion and having the willingness and grit to turn it into something great. It's easy to dream," he said. "The hard part is doing the work, developing the grit and applying the Piano Principle."

All proceeds from sales of All the Right Reasons is aimed at feeding two million meals to hungry children.

Available on Amazon, the book provides 40 meals for each single purchase. For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com.

# # #

About Us

Kevin Guest strives to live a life in crescendo. Success for the small-town boy with rock star aspirations didn't come overnight. Nor did the CEO of a billion-dollar company find success by straying from his deep-rooted principles. Each experience in Kevin's life - in music, business, and now as an author - has built upon another, all contributing to a life lived in harmony.

Kevin is Chief Executive Officer of USANA Health Sciences, a global health and nutritional supplements company. He is a Direct Selling Association board member and a member of the CEO Council for the World Federation of Direct Selling Associations. Before USANA, Kevin served as a managing partner at FMG, a video and events production company in Salt Lake City.

Throughout his life, Kevin's musical talents have helped him realize his childhood rock-n-roll dreams.

Highlights include sharing the stage with greats such as Kenny Loggins, Tommy Shaw, Eddie Money, and Belinda Carlisle, and performing at the Grand Ole Opry. He continues to perform part-time with country music superstar Collin Raye.

Newest Project: All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony

Kevin's most-recent project is also his most personal. In All the Right Reasons, Kevin shares entertaining anecdotes and inspiring stories, collected from years of meeting fascinating people and learning valuable life lessons. The result is a book featuring 12 foundational principles by which he lives and that he believes will lead others on their own path to success.

Kevin earned a bachelor's degree in communications from Brigham Young University. He and his wife, Lori, have four children and six grandchildren.

Contacts



Tim Brown

CEO

tim@candidcom.com

9690 S. 300 West, C-23, Salt Lake City, UT 84070

Mobile: 801-557-1466

www.candidcom.com

SOURCE: USANA Health Sciences

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/574426/Success-Secret-Chase-Big-Dreams-CEO-Urges-in-Book-on-Harmony