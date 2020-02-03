Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.02.2020 | 13:10
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ganapati plc - Grant of Options

Ganapati plc - Grant of Options

PR Newswire

London, February 3

3 February 2020

Ganapati plc
("GPP" or "the Company")

Grant of Options

Ganapati plc is pleased to announce that, further to the approval to increase the Share Option Scheme to a maximum of 15 per cent of the Company's issued shares at the General Meeting of 15 January 2020, it has approved share options over a further 817,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 par value. This will take the options granted by Ganapati plc, and which will be outstanding after the new options have been issued, to 3,531,000 shares.

Of the new options, 397,000 are being granted to directors of the Company as follows:

Executive directorNumber of options grantedExisting OptionsTotal Options
Juliet Adelstein200,0000200,000
Nadia Adelstein77,0003,00080,000
Hayato Terai120,00030,000150,000

The options were granted on 15thJanuary 2020. All options are being issued with an exercise price of 35p, being the mid closing price on the day of the award which was made after trading hours. Options vest immediately at the grant award date and are for 10-year term and expire when employee leaves the Company.

The Executive Directors currently have the following interests in ordinary shares in addition to the options set out above:

Executive directorPositionNumber of Shares% of issued share capital
Juliet AdelsteinChief Executive Officer200,0000.63%
Nadia AdelsteinChief Branding Officer80,0000.25%
Hayato TeraiChief Legal Officer150,0000.47%

The directors of Ganapati Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

CORPORATE ADVISER AND CONTACT DETAILS:

Ganapati Plc
Tony Drury, Chairman
Telephone: 07973 737284

Juliet Adelstein, Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: +447493762929

NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott - Corporate Finance
James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820
http://www.ad-securities.com

© 2020 PR Newswire