Ganapati plc - Grant of Options
PR Newswire
London, February 3
3 February 2020
Ganapati plc
("GPP" or "the Company")
Grant of Options
Ganapati plc is pleased to announce that, further to the approval to increase the Share Option Scheme to a maximum of 15 per cent of the Company's issued shares at the General Meeting of 15 January 2020, it has approved share options over a further 817,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 par value. This will take the options granted by Ganapati plc, and which will be outstanding after the new options have been issued, to 3,531,000 shares.
Of the new options, 397,000 are being granted to directors of the Company as follows:
|Executive director
|Number of options granted
|Existing Options
|Total Options
|Juliet Adelstein
|200,000
|0
|200,000
|Nadia Adelstein
|77,000
|3,000
|80,000
|Hayato Terai
|120,000
|30,000
|150,000
The options were granted on 15thJanuary 2020. All options are being issued with an exercise price of 35p, being the mid closing price on the day of the award which was made after trading hours. Options vest immediately at the grant award date and are for 10-year term and expire when employee leaves the Company.
The Executive Directors currently have the following interests in ordinary shares in addition to the options set out above:
|Executive director
|Position
|Number of Shares
|% of issued share capital
|Juliet Adelstein
|Chief Executive Officer
|200,000
|0.63%
|Nadia Adelstein
|Chief Branding Officer
|80,000
|0.25%
|Hayato Terai
|Chief Legal Officer
|150,000
|0.47%
The directors of Ganapati Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.
CORPORATE ADVISER AND CONTACT DETAILS:
Ganapati Plc
Tony Drury, Chairman
Telephone: 07973 737284
Juliet Adelstein, Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: +447493762929
NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER:
Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott - Corporate Finance
James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820
http://www.ad-securities.com