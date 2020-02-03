Ganapati plc - Grant of Options

3 February 2020

Ganapati plc

("GPP" or "the Company")

Grant of Options

Ganapati plc is pleased to announce that, further to the approval to increase the Share Option Scheme to a maximum of 15 per cent of the Company's issued shares at the General Meeting of 15 January 2020, it has approved share options over a further 817,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 par value. This will take the options granted by Ganapati plc, and which will be outstanding after the new options have been issued, to 3,531,000 shares.

Of the new options, 397,000 are being granted to directors of the Company as follows:

Executive director Number of options granted Existing Options Total Options Juliet Adelstein 200,000 0 200,000 Nadia Adelstein 77,000 3,000 80,000 Hayato Terai 120,000 30,000 150,000

The options were granted on 15thJanuary 2020. All options are being issued with an exercise price of 35p, being the mid closing price on the day of the award which was made after trading hours. Options vest immediately at the grant award date and are for 10-year term and expire when employee leaves the Company.

The Executive Directors currently have the following interests in ordinary shares in addition to the options set out above:

Executive director Position Number of Shares % of issued share capital Juliet Adelstein Chief Executive Officer 200,000 0.63% Nadia Adelstein Chief Branding Officer 80,000 0.25% Hayato Terai Chief Legal Officer 150,000 0.47%

The directors of Ganapati Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

CORPORATE ADVISER AND CONTACT DETAILS:

Ganapati Plc

Tony Drury, Chairman

Telephone: 07973 737284

Juliet Adelstein, Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +447493762929

NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER: