Cloud services are being adopted at a significant rate, with recent statistics showing that 85% of enterprise internet traffic flows to and from cloud services. Therefore, the high need of an all-embracing cloud security solution, looking at access and behavioral user interaction as well as securing all data elements in the cloud to comply to regulatory demands, data Residency Issues, Personal C-Level Liability and simply to stay in control of the data. As such eperi, an expert for Cloud Data Protection Gateway (CDPG) and Netskope, a Gartner MQ 'leader' supplier of cloud access security broker (CASB) and next generation secure web gateways (NG-SWG) have announced their partnership today.

The Netskope security cloud's intimate and contextual understanding of cloud infrastructure and services, along with a data-centric viewpoint, enables organizations to apply effective security controls for the safe use of the cloud and web. The partnership enables both parties to offer a complete portfolio for a secure cloud usage, building upon Netskope's security cloud and adding the ability to further encrypt or tokenize critical data to ensure no cloud provider is able to get access to the unencrypted data at any point of time. This enables customers to stay in control of their critical data and meets the most stringent of regulatory requirements.

The Gartner analysis further proves the advantages for CDPGs and CASBs to build strong alliances: "This mitigates inappropriate access to data that could lead to a breach and helps meet data residency and compliance requirements for data privacy and protection". Elmar Eperiesi-Beck, CEO and founder of eperi mentioned: "We are incredibly happy with the partnership with Netskope. Our offerings complement each other perfectly. Customers get the comprehensive access protection of a CASB and the next generation Secure Web Gateway with the additional security of an innovative cloud data protection gateway for securing critical data. Enterprises get back their freedom of using whichever cloud application they want and still stay compliant."

Billy Bond, Netskope Vice-President of Business Development, explained, "Customers need to ensure that their data is securely and appropriately stored and shared in the cloud. Our partnership with eperi, and our complementary technologies, furthers our ability to deliver more substantive security value to enterprises whose perimeters continue dissolving as data moves into the cloud."

eperi and Netskope secure your most valuable asset your data

A quick overview of the benefits of the partnership:

Data and user behavior are protected for multiple cloud services such as Salesforce and Microsoft Office 365

Govern cloud, web and data use for on-premises, mobile, and remote users Netskope CASB evaluates which clouds are used and allows or denies traffic

eperi CDPG adds an additional layer of allowance, as critical data are not readable by cloud provider or attackers whilst preserving the important cloud functionality

Customers benefit from one joint solution for all their cloud security needs from a single provider

About eperi

eperi is a leading player in the IT Security sector, with more than 15 years of experience in the field of data encryption for cloud applications. eperi was recently names "TOP 10 cybersecurity company" from Forbes and was awarded as 'Best Cloud Security" from TechXLR8. eperi is headquartered in the Greater Frankfurt area, in Germany and holds several global patents for its innovative technology, providing unrivaled data protection for databases, applications, and file storages.

eperi's solutions deliver data-centric security such as field level encryption, tokenization and unstructured data encryption when using cloud services, web applications and private apps from anywhere, on any device. eperi works together with some of the world's largest and well-known organizations in the finance, healthcare, and industrial sectors to empower them with GDPR compliance, solve data residency problems, and fulfill legal requirements. It also enables its customers to take full advantage of the Cloud without having to worry about data security, compliance, and liability irrespective of the cloud application they use. More information on www.eperi.com

About Netskope

The Netskope security cloud provides unrivaled visibility and real-time data and threat protection when accessing cloud services, websites, and private apps from anywhere, on any device. Only Netskope understands the cloud and delivers data-centric security from one of the world's largest and fastest security networks, empowering the largest organizations in the world with the right balance of protection and speed they need to enable business velocity and secure their digital transformation journey. Reimagine your perimeter with Netskope

