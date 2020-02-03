The following information is based on a press release from Efore Oyj (Efore) published on February 3, 2020 and may be subject to change. The board of Efore has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for February 25, 2020 approves a reverse stock split whereby fifty (50) existing shares will be consolidated into one (1) new share. The scheduled Ex-date is February 28, 2020. Provided that the EGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options and forwards in Efore (EFO1V3). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=754586