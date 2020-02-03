Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850667 ISIN: US1941621039 Ticker-Symbol: CPA 
Tradegate
03.02.20
13:55 Uhr
67,50 Euro
+0,98
+1,47 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,23
67,57
13:56
67,51
67,77
13:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHURCH & DWIGHT
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC67,14+0,33 %
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY67,50+1,47 %