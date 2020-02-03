Epicentral 4.0 promotional and bonusing system designed to increase slot machine game play to make its European debut

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq:TACT) ("TransAct" or "the Company"), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, today announced that the Company will showcase its gaming and casino solutions at ICE London 2020 (ICE 2020), held at the ExCel London Exhibition Center February 4-6, 2020 in London, England. The event will mark the launch of Epicentral 4.0 to the European marketplace. Additional product offerings on display at Stand N2-300 will include Epic Edge, Epic Edge TT, Epic 950, and Epic 880.

"Casino, gaming and lottery operators around the world have relied on our products to drive business, and we are constantly innovating to meet our customers' needs. We always look forward to ICE London to share our industry leading printers and bonusing system with existing and new partners," said Bart C. Shuldman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TransAct Technologies. "As a company dedicated to continuous innovation and world-class service, we look forward to introducing our Epicentral 4.0 promotional and bonusing system to our European operators to bring them the next-generation software-based technology to drive increased game play. With all of our technologies we strive to promote operational excellence, efficiency, and drive revenue for our customers and we are excited to illustrate these abilities at ICE 2020."

Epicentral 4.0: Taking Bonusing to a Whole New Level

TransAct's Epicentral promotion and bonusing print system has long been the industry's only solution capable of targeting customers with unique, custom-designed coupons while they play, all in real-time. The Company's latest Epicentral technology, Epicentral 4.0, has an all-new web-based user interface designed to increase slot floor game play with a comprehensive dashboard on the user homepage that allows operators to actively plan, manage, and analyze promotions as well as identify top players and view specific data in order to build customer loyalty. Epicentral 4.0 is strategically designed to increase player spend, generate customer loyalty, and drive revenue offering operators a new recurring revenue opportunity.

Epic Edge: The Leader in Ticket-In/Ticket-Out

The next-generation Epic Edge is the global casino operator's top choice in TITO printers, delivering a 50 percent improvement over current industry offerings. The Epic Edge features a 300-dpi print resolution for sharper barcodes to ultimately reduce frequency of attendant calls to drive overall floor efficiency. Tickets printed through Epic Edge feature dynamic images making it ideal for implementation alongside bonusing applications such as Epicentral. The Epic Edge also allows for firmware updates via a full speed USB 2.0 connection or directly via a micro SD card, empowering operators to update firmware faster than ever before. Additional features include a single rugged outer chassis with color coded rails, numerous flexible port options (Serial, USB and Netplex), hot swap capability to eliminate game downtime, a faster ServerPort connection and an adjustable ticket bucket that accommodates standard and smaller, paper-saving tickets.

Epic: The Trusted Name in Printing

Casino and gaming operators have trusted TransAct for the industry's most reliable TITO and roll-fed printers for over 15 years.

Epic printers on display at ICE London will include:

Epic 950 - The industry-standard for TITO printing, TransAct's Epic 950 delivers proven performance in over 750,000 slot machines worldwide. Easily integrated into all game types, the Epic 950 features TicketBurst technology to eliminate player/ticket interference and is fully compatible with Epicentral to provide direct, personalized promotions and bonus offers in real-time.

- The industry-standard for TITO printing, TransAct's Epic 950 delivers proven performance in over 750,000 slot machines worldwide. Easily integrated into all game types, the Epic 950 features TicketBurst technology to eliminate player/ticket interference and is fully compatible with Epicentral to provide direct, personalized promotions and bonus offers in real-time. Epic Edge TT - This unique, purpose-built printer takes the advanced Epic Edge outside the slot machine and on to table games, players' club desks and cash desks. It packages a printer, internally mounted power supply and optional ServerPort in a tidy, compact design that is easy to deploy. In addition, its dual port capability allows operators to expand the bonusing environment created by their Epicentral deployments to non-gaming device applications.

- This unique, purpose-built printer takes the advanced Epic Edge outside the slot machine and on to table games, players' club desks and cash desks. It packages a printer, internally mounted power supply and optional ServerPort in a tidy, compact design that is easy to deploy. In addition, its dual port capability allows operators to expand the bonusing environment created by their Epicentral deployments to non-gaming device applications. Epic 880- This compact printer for all types of gaming machines (including video lottery terminals) features a modular design configurable to nearly any space, a variable length ticket presenter, and ticket retract capability. It also offers auto paper loading and can accommodate 4-inch or 6-inch paper rolls.

About TransAct Technologies Incorporated

TransAct Technologies Incorporated is a global leader in developing software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets including food service, POS automation, casino and gaming, and oil and gas. The Company's solutions are designed from the ground up based on customer requirements and are sold under the BOHA!, AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca and Printrex brands. TransAct has sold over 3.3 million printers and terminals around the world and is committed to providing world-class service, spare parts and accessories to support its installed product base. Through the TransAct Services Group, the Company also provides customers with a complete range of supplies and consumable items both online at http://www.transactsupplies.com and through its direct sales team. TransAct is headquartered in Hamden, CT. For more information, please visit http://www.transact-tech.com or call (203) 859-6800.

BOHA! is a trademark of TRANSACT Technologies Incorporated. ©2019 TRANSACT Technologies Incorporated. All rights reserved.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or other similar words. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, customer acceptance and market share gains, both domestically and internationally, in the face of substantial competition from competitors that have broader lines of products and greater financial resources; our competitors introducing new products into the marketplace; our ability to successfully develop and introduce new products and the acceptance of such products in the marketplace; our dependence on significant customers; our dependence on significant vendors; dependence on contract manufacturers for the assembly of a large portion of our products in Asia; our ability to protect intellectual property; our ability to recruit and retain quality employees as the Company grows; our dependence on third parties for sales outside the United States, including Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Latin America and Asia; the economic and political conditions in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Latin America and Asia; marketplace acceptance of new products; risks associated with foreign operations; the availability of third-party components at reasonable prices; price wars or other significant pricing pressures affecting the Company's products in the United States or abroad; risks associated with potential future acquisitions; the risk that our new line of food safety and oil and gas products will not drive increased adoption by customers; and other risk factors detailed in TransAct's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those discussed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no duty to update them to reflect new, changing or unanticipated events or circumstances.

