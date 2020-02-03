Luxury Fashion Rentals, a New E-Commerce Platform Sponsors the Miss Black DC Coronation Ceremony and Charity Fundraiser

California based Luxury Fashion Rentals founded by Elaine Hau, who's been popular among millennials and fashion enthusiasts around the world with her great content on luxury lifestyle featured on YouTube, sponsors the event that celebrates the first day of black history month by witnessing D.C. Commissioner for women, educator, former Miss Black DC Jessica Stamp, and newly crowned Miss Black DC Amini Bonane.

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2020 / Looking luxurious and fashionable at social events has never been easier or more affordable. Regardless of status, wealth, or value in the community, people want themselves to look as poised and polished as possible. While most people tend to spend hundreds of dollars to make themselves look good for one night, there are more practical alternatives that give the aura of confidence and pomp without having to break the bank to do so.

Luxury Fashion Rentals is an e-commerce platform that provides everyone with the opportunity to impress for less by renting out a spread of different assorted handbags. Designer brand bags are showcased here from Chanel, to Louis Vuitton, Dior, Gucci, Hermes, and Moschino. The majority of handbags currently featured are designed by Chanel and Louis Vuitton. With a rental period of up to 14 or 30 days, this service is excellent for those who need to snag fashion in a bag.

Elaine's new platform has been gaining wide appreciation and attention for its rental process being really simple: receive, enjoy, return, and review. The handbag will be sent and delivered in its own dust bag and reusable box, and returning can be done in a pinch; simply repackage the purse and use the provided return label. Reusable boxes are excellent for keeping the bag safe and sound during shipping and limit the amount of waste produced.

First-time customers are offered a 20% discount on their first purchase with an introductory 3-day free shipping and returning process guaranteed. If there are any suggestions, Luxury Fashion Rentals is open to customer input and even provides 10% off their next order.

The Miss Black DC Event, hosted on February 1, 2020 has featured Miss Amini Bonane, the pageants titleholder shared her thoughts and experiences on the search for finding missing women of color. The recent campaign, entitled "Find My Sister" has captured the attention of many.

Donations, ticket purchases, and sponsorships were all being made in the dedication to a better future. The Miss Black DC Coronation Ceremony and Fundraiser was held in Fairfax, Virginia with the presence of government officials and prominent leaders of Washington D.C. Miss Bonane was hoping to raise $10,000 in honor of lost people; a topic she holds near and dear to her heart.

More details about the Luxury Fashion Rentals process can be found at: https://luxuryfashionrentals.com/how-it-works/

Media Contact Information:

Luxury Fashion Rentals

info@luxuryfashionrentals.com

https://luxuryfashionrentals.com

SOURCE: Luxury Fashion Rentals

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/574975/Luxury-Fashion-Rentals-a-New-E-Commerce-Platform-Sponsors-the-Miss-Black-DC-Coronation-Ceremony-and-Charity-Fundraiser