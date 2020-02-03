VerifyMe Expands its Capabilities with HP Indigo

Strengthens Partnership to Accelerate Market Opportunities

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2020 / VerifyMe, Inc. (OTCQB:VRME), a digital technology solutions provider specializing in counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, track and trace features for labels, packaging and products, is pleased to announce that it has been qualified on HP Indigo's 6900 series printing presses. Additionally, VerifyMe has successfully trialed production on the HP Indigo 7900 press series, which will open up opportunities in sheet-fed products like folded cartons and plastic cards.

VerifyMe Chief Executive Officer Patrick White, commented, "We continue to value our strategic partnership with HP Indigo and advance our capabilities with them in being able to offer our anti-counterfeit and brand protection technology solutions to their customers. We look forward to additional integrations with HP Indigo that expand our market opportunities in being able to address the global issue of counterfeits."

About VerifyMe, Inc.

VerifyMe, Inc., is a technology solutions company that markets products supported by patents, patent applications and trade secrets which provides identifiers and serialization for authenticating, tracking and tracing functions for labels, packaging and products. The company also markets multi-factor biometric verification solutions to verify people. VerifyMe's physical technology authenticates packaging, labels and documents with a suite of proprietary security inks and pigments, which work in conjunction with serialization and track-and-trace software. The company's digital technologies authenticate people by performing strong, multi-factor biometric verification via its patented digital software platforms. To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding revenue opportunities, the use of our products in additional presses and locations, the results of ongoing tests, and roll-out of our products and authentication devices which involve uncertainty and risk. The words "believe," "may", "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the company's ability to work with partners in selling its technologies to businesses, production difficulties, our inability to enter into contracts and deals with future partners, and issues which may affect the reluctance of large companies to change their purchasing of products, acceptance of our technologies, the efficiency of our authenticators in the field and our patents including potential litigation. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC, including the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

