Open Pharma Research, a platform for information exchange and networking in the life sciences, today announced the introduction of Lab of the Future USA. The event will see major life science and pharmaceutical companies, research institutes and service companies gather on the 19-20th May 2020 at Hilton Back Bay in Boston, USA. The event follows the highly successful Lab of the Future UK Europe event, which saw more than 300 senior pharma executives meet to discuss the latest advancements in the life science industry.

The Lab of the Future series was set up to provide access to the people and resources for life science companies to continue thriving in a rapidly-evolving world. Technology, people and infrastructure are becoming increasingly important to drive new thinking in the lab to deliver on increased R&D productivity. Lab of the Future USA will provide a platform for life science research, laboratory and technology leaders to help shape new strategy, network with peers, and hear of innovative solutions from the major service providers in this space.

Over 80 speakers are expected, with confirmed headline speakers from leading global pharma and research institutes, including:

Sir Mene Pangalos, Executive VP President of Biopharmaceuticals R&D, AstraZeneca

Carol Rohl, Executive Director, Global Research IT, Merck Research Laboratories

Hal Stern, VP Chief Information Officer of R&D, Janssen

Lesley Solomon, SVP Innovation, Chief Innovation Officer, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Andreas Matern, Head of Digital Translational Medicine, Sanofi

The event is supported by The Pistoia Alliance: the global, not-for-profit members' life science organisation working to lower barriers to innovation in R&D through pre-competitive collaboration (www.pistoiaalliance.org).

Sponsors confirmed to date include Millipore Sigma, Avantor, L7 Informatics, SciBite, Riffyn and ACD/Labs.

Zahid Tharia, Founding Director, Open Pharma Research, said: "We are thrilled to be bringing the Lab of the Future Congress to Boston, the largest life sciences hub in the world. The event will be a continuation of the discussions held in Cambridge, UK on how to turn the lab of the future from concept to reality. Our goal is to help drive the successful incorporation of new technologies and thinking into the lab to enable collaboration, foster innovation and deliver new medicines. By bringing a diverse range of experts together in Boston, we'd like to think we're doing our bit to help achieve this. We hope you can join us there."

