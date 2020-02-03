FibroGenesis to Present at LSX World Congress in London, UK

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2020 / FibroGenesis, a Texas-based regenerative medicine company focused on tissue regeneration and chronic disease reversal using Human Dermal Fibroblasts (HDFs), today announced that Pete O'Heeron, FibroGenesis's Chief Executive Officer and Tom Ichim, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, will present at the LSX World Congress on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 11:45AM in London, UK.

In their presentation, Mr. O'Heeron and Dr. Ichim will discuss FibroGenesis's chronic disease pipeline and the clinical benefits of using its proprietary fibroblast technology as a cell source to reverse these diseases. The company is preparing for continued clinical trials and development after receiving FDA clearance of its Investigational New Drug protocol.

About LSX World Congress

LSX World Congress brings together executives who will lead the future of healthcare and life science business strategy, investment, partnering, deal making and commercialization. LSX World Congress gathers the founders and CEOs of innovative start-ups which represent the breadth and depth of the cutting-edge research and technology driving the advances in the life science industry.

About FibroGenesis

Based in Houston, Texas, FibroGenesis, is a regenerative medicine company developing an innovative solution for chronic disease treatment using human dermal fibroblasts. Currently, FibroGenesis holds 180 U.S. and international issued patents/patents pending issued across a variety of clinical pathways, including Disc Degeneration, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson's, Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, Cancer, Diabetes, Liver Failure and Heart Failure. Funded entirely by angel investors, FibroGenesis represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy.

