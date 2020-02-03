The International Window Film Association: Window Film Association Elects Strong Leadership To Guide The Industry

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2020 /The International Window Film Association (IWFA) has elected a strong and experienced leadership team representing a cross-section of the window film industry to help guide and further build on the rapid adoption of window film as a multi-faceted building and automotive retrofit solution for both the commercial and consumer markets.

Window films offer multiple benefits and are proven to be cost-effective products to upgrade older existing windows in good condition to improve energy savings, safety and UV protection from the sun's harmful rays. In the automotive market, window films provide similar benefits.

For communities and organizations looking to reduce carbon emissions, window films can play a key role in helping to achieve these goals by reducing the amount of energy used in buildings and extending the life of windows that are otherwise in good condition, but lack needed energy saving factors.

The following individuals make up the IWFA's global board of directors and they represent a cross section of the window film industry from manufacturers, distributors and dealer / installers of window film: Jim Black, Madico Window Films; Josh Buis, Scorpion Window Films; Daniel Cvelbar, Avery Dennison; Andrew Decastecker, Interwest; Wang LanFang, Sanyou Dissan; Jack Mundy, Dealer Select Inc.; Maged Awad, Apollo Window Film; Michael Zhang, KDX Window Film; Peter Elliott, 3M Company; John Parker, National Security & Window Filming; Steve Schroer, SolarGard / Saint-Gobain; Jonathan Thompson, Sunsational Solutions; Ken Vickers, Johnson Window Films; Lisa Winckler, Eastman Chemical; and Jinwei Zhang, Dalian Allied Nanotech.

"The broad spectrum of leaders serving on our board takes great pride in representing the industry and supporting its global growth," said Jack Mundy, newly elected board president of the IWFA. "Window film offers a long-lasting and proven solution to address the desire and need to improve the performance of windows by adhering highly engineered films to existing glass systems, doors and skylights," he added.

The market for window film is significant as there are more buildings with pre-energy code windows and doors than those built to current energy code standards. Almost all IWFA member window films are rated by National Fenestration Rating Council, the same quasi-government organization that rates the performance of windows, doors and skylights. The IWFA believes that replacing structurally sound windows is not as cost-effective as adding professionally installed window film to upgrade them to improved energy standards.

About The International Window Film Association

The International Window Film Association (IWFA) (www.iwfa.com) is a nonprofit industry body of window film dealers, distributors, and manufacturers that facilitates the growth of the window film industry through education, research, advocacy and public awareness. When you look for window film, look for the IWFA logo. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and see more information on YouTube.

