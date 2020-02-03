Ludwig Enterprises Inc.: Ludwig Enterprises First Strategic Venture of 2020

SPARKS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2020 / Ludwig Enterprises Inc., (OTCPINK:LUDG) Board of Directors are pleased to announce the company's first strategic 2020 venture with Miller Title LLC, a full service title insurance company based in Plano Texas.

A 50/50 joint venture has been executed between Miller Title LLC and Ludwig Enterprises Inc. to be called Miller Equity Partners, LLC. The joint venture will be primarily operated by the specialist and professions of Miller Title LLC supported by the back office and financial resources of Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.

Ludwig's first 2020 acquisition of Miller Equity Partners, LLC is part of Ludwig's long term strategy to acquire or formulate relationships in financial services oriented businesses.

Ludwig's in 2019 acquired Direct Mortgage Investors Inc. including 4 regional offices serving 14 states with 75 employees serves as a base to implement Ludwig's strategy growth plan. During fiscal year 2018 Direct did $2.4 million in revenue. For the first nine month of the 2019 year Direct Mortgage reported revenue of $3.99 million.

About Ludwig Enterprises Inc.

Ludwig Enterprises Inc. is the parent company for Direct Mortgage Investors Inc. and Miller Equity Partners LLC. Ludwig's role is to decrease long terms subsidiary cost by unified cost controls including providing subsidiaries with consolidated work centers such as HR, accounting, legal and the like. Ludwig intends to further increase subsidiary revenues by diversifying its revenue stream through purchasing or partnering with companies that offer title insurance, life insurance, banking services and other settlement services to expand product availability to all subsidiaries.

About Direct Mortgage, Inc.

About Miller Equity Partners, LLC.

Miller Equity Partners LLC is a 50/50 joint venture between Ludwig Enterprises and Miller Title LLC.

About Miller Title, LLC.

Miller Title, LLC is a full service title and real estate settlement provider that primarily operates in Texas but with nationwide authority. Miller Title, LLC is a 4 year old Texas based firm with 5 offices and 12 employees working with realtors, lending institutions, homeowners, and others to protect the transfer of property title from one party to another.

Forward-looking statements made in this release are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements made by Ludwig Enterprises, Inc. are not a guarantee of future performance. This news release includes forward-looking statements, including with respect to the future level of business for the parties. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from estimated results. Management cautions that all statements as to future results of operations are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties and events that may be beyond the control of Ludwig Enterprises, Inc. and no assurance can be given that such results will be achieved. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to procure, properly price, retain and successfully complete.

Investor Relations Contact:

HQ@Ludwigent.com

786-235-9026

