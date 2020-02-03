Amicus Capital Group, LLC: Amicus Capital Group Announces Program to Acquire Litigation Loans

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2020 / Amicus Capital Group ("Amicus"), a specialty finance company headquartered in Los Angeles County, California, has announced the extension and expansion of its program to purchase loans made to contingency-based law firms, with a special interest in portfolios of troubled or under-performing assets. The program offers lenders who have experienced problems in collecting such loans a highly effective way to recover the maximum portion of monies advanced in a timely and highly efficient manner. Amicus is a longstanding provider of financial services to America's trial lawyers, including direct loans, factoring of legal fees, portfolio acquisitions, financial restructuring, and management consulting services. Amicus Capital Services has been a major participant in the legal finance industry since its inception in 2005 and the company's founder, William D. Tilley, has accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the field of legal finance.

The company's loan acquisition team is comprised of seasoned veterans of the legal finance industry who have more than 45 years of combined experience providing financing to trial lawyers who represent plaintiffs in a wide range of litigation, including everything from cases based upon injuries incurred in motor vehicle accidents to complex injuries, such as medical malpractice claims, and even incorporating complicated mass torts and class action litigation. Amicus combines expertise in direct loans to law firms, including advances based upon individual claims, lines of credit secured by entire portfolios of active cases, and the purchase of legal fees awaiting disbursement of funds on cases that have been settled or have otherwise reached final disposition. These loans include credit facilities secured by reimbursable costs of litigation, projected future legal fees, and/or the factoring of fees yet to be disbursed. The company's expertise extends across the entire United States and parts of Canada.

Based upon the company's extensive experience in this industry, Amicus possesses the unique ability to analyze even the most complex loans and/or other financial mechanisms that have been made to attorneys and/or law firms and can effectively identify what lenders can hope to recover from these investments. As such, Amicus can generate the best possible offers for everything from performing loans to deeply trouble portfolios. Based upon the skillsets of the management team at Amicus Capital Group, the company is particularly effective at working with law firms to enhance efficiency and streamline operations to improve operating performance and, thereby, improving the chances of recovering money previously advanced to troubled borrowers. With these combined abilities, Amicus provides stressed lenders and troubled borrowers with the highest likelihood of a favorable, efficient outcome, even in situations that initially appear unlikely to reach a satisfactory conclusion.

Amicus has an impressive track record in this industry, both in terms of generating initial loans and in purchasing troubled assets. For more information visit www.AmicusCapitalGroup.com or contact William D. Tilley, President, by email at info@AmicusCapitalServices.com, or by phone at (888) 700-1088.

SOURCE: Amicus Capital Group, LLC

