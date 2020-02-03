SC Autosports, LLC: SC Autosports Set to Take Dealership Applications for Kandi Electric Cars in USA

SC Autosports, LLC (SCA) announces that they will start to accept applications for Kandi dealership opportunity. SCA is the exclusive distributor for Kandi electric vehicles in USA.

GARLAND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2020 / After almost two years of preparing, SC Autosports is ready to bring Kandi electric cars into the United States, the world's largest market. Since Kandi's acquisition of SCA in 2018, SCA started to work on the certification and licensing in order to distribute Kandi electric cars in the USA.

In February 2019, SCA received approval from US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for Kandi electric cars.

In May 2019, SCA entered into an agreement with Northpoint Commercial Finance to provide Kandi dealers with inventory financing.

In September 2019, SCA received approval from IRS for $7,500 Federal tax credit on the Kandi K23. In November 2019, SCA also received the approval from IRS for $7,500 Federal tax credit on the Kandi K27.

Kandi K23

Kandi electric car K23 is ready to debut in the USA.

SC Autosports is prepared for the launch of Kandi electric cars as they began to market the product at their annual Dealer Summit in September 2019 in Dallas, TX. Many dealers have considered this Kandi dealership as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for them.

To inquire about starting a Kandi dealership, please email sales@kandiev.com or call +1-866-GO-KANDI (+1-866-465-2634).

For more information, please visit http://www.kandiev.com.

