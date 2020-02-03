Scientists at Rice University in the U.S. have conducted experiments with lithium-ion batteries using silicon as an anode material and made an unexpected discovery regarding an aluminum oxide passivation layer at the cathode. The finding could open up a new pathway toward better performing lithium-ion batteries.Scientists at Rice University have made a discovery they say could open a pathway to new, highly efficient battery design for grid storage, electric vehicles and other high energy applications. The Houston-based researchers worked on replacing the graphite anodes commonly seen in commercial ...

