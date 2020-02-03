EXCHANGE NOTICE, 3 FEBRUARY 2020 SHARES DELISTING FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI: DNA PLC The ownership of all shares of DNA Plc has been transferred to the redeemer, Telenor Finland Holding Oy, in the redemption process. The shares of DNA Plc will be listed for the last time on Monday, 3 February 2020. Identifiers: Trading code: DNA ISIN code: FI4000062385 id: 129110 Last listing day: 3 February 2020 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260