Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 Ticker-Symbol: XIC 
Frankfurt
03.02.20
08:12  Uhr
0,375 Euro
+0,004
+1,08 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.02.2020 | 15:41
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Klaipedos Nafta: Received the Audit Committee's opinion on the transfer with the related party

AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) received the opinion of Audit Committee of the Company on transfer regarding the Agreement of Service between the Company and KN Açu Serviços de Terminal de GNL Ltda. (hereinafter - the SPV Brazil) and Agreement of Credit between Company's subsidiary UAB SGD logistika and SPV Brazil (the opinion of Audit Committee is enclosed).

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.

Attachment

  • Annex No 1 - Opinion of Audit Commitee_transfer with the related party (en) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2811283a-6025-4e55-ba1e-e0b5a46ecdb4)
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)