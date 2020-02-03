The agricultural films market is expected to grow by USD 4.18 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The increase in population and growth in industrialization have led to a rise in urbanization, adding to the loss of arable land across the globe. The demand for agricultural films has increased among farmers as they need to consider various factors such as changes in climatic conditions, soil characteristics, water and other nutrient levels in the soil, and other macroeconomic factors for crop production. Furthermore, agricultural films used for mulching perform better at low temperatures. Mulch films prevent soil erosion and increase productivity by preventing weed growth in farms. Therefore, the need to increase crop yield is expected to boost the demand for agricultural films during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing adoption of biodegradable mulches will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Agricultural Films Market: Increasing Adoption of Biodegradable Mulches

The increasing adoption of biodegradable mulches is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global agricultural films market. Agricultural mulches help in maintaining soil temperature, reduce moisture, and increase crop yield by reducing weed growth. However, the disposal of agricultural films that are made of polythene leads to soil and water pollution. Thus, farmers are moving toward eco-friendly alternatives such as biodegradable mulches. This is further expected to boost the growth of agricultural films market during the forecast period.

"Need to improve quality of silage and increase in number of drought-prone areas will drive the demand for agricultural films market during the forecast period," according to a market research analyst at Technavio.

Agricultural Films Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the agricultural films market by application (mulch films, greenhouse films and silage films), raw material (linear low-density polyethylene, low-density polyethylene, high-density polyethylene and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America and MEA).

APAC led the agricultural films market share in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. The growing adoption of agricultural films in countries such as China, India, and Australia is expected to drive the growth of the agricultural films market in APAC.

