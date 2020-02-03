SpendEdge has been monitoring the global insurance services market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 1 trillion between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

Read the 126-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Insurance Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, top suppliers, supplier selection and negotiation strategies, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

The insurance services market is picking up its pace due to the wave of economic affluence across the globe. The average global commercial insurance pricing is exhibiting a significant improvement after recovering from the losses due to natural catastrophes. These factors are exerting a cumulative impact to drive spend growth in the insurance services market.

The Top Insurance Service Providers Enlisted in this Report:

Factors such as an increase in the fees of actuaries, technology expenses will propel insurance service providers' OPEX to a significant extent. This will compel them to increase their service charge which will propel buyers' procurement expenses in this market. Considering this probability, this report has listed the top insurance service providers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this market. Insights into some of the service providers are given below:

UnitedHealth Group Inc - Insurance service providers offer a wide range of coverage options, and it may be difficult to compare available alternatives. While entering into a contract with this insurance service provider, buyers are advised to understand the scope of policy coverage and the provision for amendments to policies, which is called an endorsement. It provides coverage to situations that are excluded in comprehensive insurance policies.

AXA Group - Understanding risks and adopting mitigation measures are the key strategies to drive down insurance costs. While negotiating with this prospective service provider, buyers must assess the capabilities of underwriters and identify all possible risks involved to determine suitable coverage of risks.

Allianz SE Unbundling non-complex insurance needs has gained momentum in recent years due to the increase in the adoption of digitization in the insurance sector. On that note, it is recommended that buyers determine this service providers' utilization of advanced analytical tools to evaluate losses associated with claims settlement.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Insurance services market spend segmentation by region

Insurance services supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for insurance service providers

Insurance service providers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the insurance services market

Insurance services pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the insurance services market

