OL GROUPE: CAMILO SIGNS WITH OL UNTIL 2024

Lyon, 3 February 2020



Olympique Lyonnais has signed Brazilian midfielder Camilo Reijers de Oliveira to a 4.5-year contract, i.e. until 30 June 2024, for €2 million plus 20% of the amount of any future transfer.

The transfer of 20-year-old Camilo, who played in 30 Brazilian Serie B matches last year (2 goals), was proposed to Juninho by Jorginho, a member of the 1994 World Cup champions team, and the scouts have viewed him favourably.



Camilo's signing concludes Olympique Lyonnais' winter transfer transactions, which also saw the following players arrive in Lyon:

Karl Toko Ekambi from Villarreal in the form of a loan (€4 million) with a purchase option (€11.5 million + up to €4 million in incentives + 15% of the capital gain on any future transfer or 50% if the transfer occurs before 15 September 2020).

Tino Kadewere (€12 million + up to €2 million in incentives + 15% of the capital gain on any future transfer), who will join the OL squad on 1 July 2020 for four years, following a loan to Le Havre AC until the end of the 2019/20 season.

Bruno Guimarães from Athletico Paranaense, under a 4.5-year contract, i.e. until 30 June 2024 (€20 million + 20% of the amount of any future transfer).

Also, during the transfer window, Lucas Tousart was transferred to Herta Berlin (€25 million) and loaned back to OL until the end of the 2019/20 season, and Zachary Brault Guillard was transferred to Montreal Impact (€50k + 50% of any future capital gain).

In addition, during the closing hours of the transfer window, Olympique Lyonnais tried to recruit an additional central defender as a loan from another team, but could not identify anyone who met all of the scouts' technical pre-requisites. Rudi Garcia, Juninho and Florian Maurice together decided to count on two young players in the OL Academy to fill that role: Pierre Kalulu and Sinaly Diomandé.





