Nasdaq Stockholm AB to officially list the following loan with effect from February 4, 2020. The loan will be registered at STO Government Bonds. Market segment STO Government Bonds --------------------------------------- Trading code RGKB_3114 --------------------------------------- Short name RGKB 3114 --------------------------------------- ISIN SE0013748258 --------------------------------------- First trading day 2020-02-04 --------------------------------------- Last trading day 2030-06-01 ---------------------------------------