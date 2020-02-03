Dr. Kenneth Pettine Announces Verification of Clinical Safety Trial

Kenneth Pettine's stem cell product to treat OA was tested on retired Navy SEALs

FORT COLLINS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2020 / Kenneth Pettine is proud to announce that his revolutionary mesenchymal stem cell product to treat osteoarthritis was recently tested on 33 former Navy SEALs (one is a medal of honor recipient).

Kenneth Pettine is co-founder of Paisley Laboratories and a co-developer of a bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cell active growth factor and exosome product that is anticipated to revolutionize regenerative medicine.

In this study, Extracellular Vesicle Isolate Product (EVIP) was injected into 33 retired Navy SEALs to assist with knee, shoulder, elbow, ankle, and wrist osteoarthritis. At three-month follow-up, the injection appeared both safe and effective, with improvements ranging from 40% to as high as 98%. The average improvement is over 70%.

"This is extremely promising and we are motivated to continue our clinical studies to improve the quality of life for patients," says Kenneth Pettine.

Kenneth Pettine notes in his study that over 50 million Americans require daily treatment for disability and pain associated with OA. Every year, over one million total hip and knee replacements are performed in the U.S. with direct costs of over $30 billion and indirect costs of over $200 billion, with these numbers expected to double in the next three years.

In addition to this trial, Kenneth Pettine has three additional clinical studies planned to evaluate his stem cell products to treat erectile dysfunction, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and chronic lower back pain from painful discs.

About Kenneth Pettine

Dr. Kenneth Pettine is a serial entrepreneur and published clinical researcher with over 30 years of experience as an orthopedic surgeon. He holds a medical degree from the University of Colorado School of Medicine and completed his master's degree in orthopedic surgery and residency at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

In 1991, Dr. Pettine founded the Rocky Mountain Associates in Orthopedic Medicine. Kenneth Pettine is also the founder of Paisley Laboratories and the co-founder of the Society for Ambulatory Spine Surgery. In addition, he co-invented the Prestige™ cervical artificial disc and the Maverick Artificial Disc™. Dr. Pettine is the principal investigator of 18 FDA studies involving non-fusion implants, biologics, and stem cells. He holds the only two issued U.S. patents for performing stem cell joint and spinal injections and currently has 21 additional patents pending for bone marrow derived mesenchymal stem cell applications. Kenneth Pettine is also a philanthropist and currently has a scholarship program underway to help students fund their education.

