The cooperation brings mutual customers the world's leading best-of-breed integrated cash management solution

Analyste and TIS have signed a partnership agreement to co-sell their respective best-of-breed cash management solutions. The combined cloud portfolio of TIS payment solution and Analyste's Treasury workflow modules brings exceptional customer value to international organizations. The joint solution enables a seamless payment experience through connectivity to over 10.000 banks and provides unrivalled flexibility in global liquidity reporting and cash forecasting, as well as other treasury processes.

Joerg Wiemer, Co-founder and CEO of TIS is excited about the partnership: "TIS is a market leader in providing frictionless payment experience to corporate customers. We welcome the partnership with Analyste. Together we are able to deliver more value to both our current and future customers with best-of-breed cloud-based payments and cash management solutions.''

"Analyste's best-of-breed SaaS solutions have been the choice of modern treasurers of global organizations for two decades", says Mikko Soirola, CEO of Analyste. "By joining forces with TIS, we can now offer our customers access to a global bank connectivity service, which further increases the level of automation in collecting critical information for cash positioning and currency exposure analysis", he says and continues: "I am proud to say that the combined offering from TIS and Analyste is simply unbeatable in its class."

About Analyste

Analyste offers market-leading cash management treasury solutions to SME's and large enterprises, globally. Our extensive experience and long established Nordic tradition of excellence is supported by a wide range of modular, on-demand, plug play solutions tailored to meet individual business needs.

No contractual lock-ins, rapid onboarding and zero footprint Saas solutions bring simplicity and transparency to private and public sector organisations who rely on Analyste's secure system software to streamline and improve cash management and treasury process efficiency.

About TIS

TIS (Treasury Intelligence Solutions GmbH), founded in Walldorf, Germany in 2010, is a global leader in managing corporate payments. The Financial Times named TIS as one of "Europe's Fastest Growing Companies" for 2019. Offered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), the TIS solution is a comprehensive, highly-scalable, cloud platform for company-wide payments and cash management. The TIS solution has been successfully used for many years in both large and medium-sized companies, including Adecco Group, Hugo Boss, Fresenius, Fugro, Lanxess, OSRAM and QIAGEN. More than 25% of DAX companies are already TIS customers. Your world of Payments. ONE Login.

