Sea Tutors Urges Families Considering Summer Tuition at Sea to Act Now

- Sea Tutors, the leading international provider of elite yacht-based private tuition, prompts families to secure 2020 summer tuition now

- Sea Tutors is a specialist division of Tutors International

OXFORD, England, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sea Tutors, the leading private tuition company providing world-class tutors for sea travel, has issued a reminder for families to appraise their summer travel tutoring requirements now. To secure the best private tutors in time, families should begin discussions with tuition providers as soon as possible.

Sea Tutors fills a specialist niche in the private tutoring sector and was established by the team at Tutors International to provide academic structure to life at sea. It supports families with the foresight to make the most of travel opportunities, and the more time a family allows for the recruitment process, the more rewarding the private tuition experience will be.

Adam Caller, CEO and founder of Sea Tutors, commented, "We have seen a marked increase in families adding private tutors to their yacht crew. Tutors are often hired on a short-term basis to add real value to family travel. Additionally, since Sea Tutors sponsored a student to complete six months at sea while continuing his studies, we are speaking with more families who want to provide their children with superb education wherever they are in the world - and we are excited to be able to enhance their adventures with bespoke tuition. Our tutors share this passion for adventure and discovery, absorbing local geography and culture into a tailored education programme benefitting the whole family."

Expanding on Sea Tutors' current sponsorship, Mr Caller explained: "We are sponsoring 16-year-old Dutch student Tobias Zijlstra to take part in a six-month School at Sea programme. While continuing with the curriculum set by his school in the Netherlands, Tobias is taking responsibility for his educational progress and gaining valuable sailing and travelling experience. Tobias is keeping a first-hand account of his journey on his blog, perfectly exhibiting the myriad opportunities of blending travel with education."

Sea Tutors is committed to offering the same quality tutelage while travelling on a yacht as can be achieved in a fixed location. The company specialises in fulfilling a variety of tutoring positions aboard yachts including full-time schooling, exam preparation placements, and short-term roles designed to maximise the educational potential of international travel environments. Sea Tutors employs private tutors who integrate seamlessly with family and crew and have first-hand experience of life at sea.

Sea Tutors prides itself on providing flexible and elite tutoring solutions to meet any specific requirements a family might have. This includes sourcing tutors with their own children who can join on board as companions for pupils during extensive travel; locating tutors able to provide part-time assistance to the yacht crew; and finding tutors with additional proficiency in watersports, diving, or specific languages.

Mr Caller concluded, "Travelling provides a fantastic opportunity for young people to enhance their education naturally and intuitively. We are thrilled to support families exploring more inventive and adaptable education options to enhance their lifestyles. Of course, with summer placements in particular, our tutors remain conscious that the family is on holiday, and weave lessons into their activities accordingly. As our clients have discovered, a private tutor on board opens doors to both memorable adventures and world-class education."

Get in touch

Sea Tutors invites families to get in touch to discuss individual needs and assess all options for summer 2020 and beyond. To ensure peace of mind, the search for a tutor can commence with no commitment required.

For more information about engaging a private tutor at sea, visit www.seatutors.com. To find out more about Tutors International and the services it provides, visit www.tutors-international.com.

About Tutors International

Tutors International is a worldwide organisation providing experienced private tutors to work with children of all ages and nationalities. Tutors are available for full-time tutoring positions, for major support and tutoring outside school hours, or for home-schooling. Tutors International provides a bespoke service to find the right tutor that suits the child's needs and aspirations, and if a live-in tutor is required, it is essential that the assigned tutor is the right match for the family and fits in the environment.

Contact details

Web: www.tutors-international.com

Email: marketing@tutors-international.com

Phone: +44-(0)-1865-435-135

Tutors International, Clarendon House, 52 Cornmarket Street, Oxford, OX1 3HJ, UK

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/699064/Tutors_International_Logo.jpg