Dan Orfin: Daniel Orfin Launches New Scholarship Program

TROY, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2020 / Daniel Orfin is happy to launch the Daniel Orfin Scholarship Program. Students currently enrolled at a college or university in the U.S. or Canada are eligible to apply.

Dan Orfin is the founder of Orfin & Associates, an insurance and retirement planning company. His goal is to help his clients plan for their future by saving for retirement.

The scholarship program will offer three separate scholarships valued at $2,500, $1,200, and $500. Applicants will be judged based on essay submissions that must be at least 500 words in length and include the applicant's program and reasons for choosing it, as well as their views on the importance of saving and planning for retirement.

Applicants must also submit proof of enrollment in the form of an acceptance letter or class schedule in order to be eligible.

The Daniel Orfin Scholarship Program will be accepting applications from February 3 to April 5, 2020.

The selection committee of the Daniel Orfin Scholarship Program thanks all applicants for their interest in this opportunity. Only the successful applicants will be contacted.

For more information and to apply for this opportunity, please visit https://www.danorfinscholarship.com/

About Dan Orfin

Born and raised in Metro Detroit, Daniel Patrick Orfin learned the value of hard work at a young age. He worked through his adolescence before attending Western Michigan University to study Production Operation Management. After earning his degree, he worked with General Motors. He was fueled by the desire to start his own business and help those in his community. In 2000, he founded Orfin & Associates to help his clients protect their assets and life needs. Dan Orfin is an approved member of the Better Business Bureau, the National Ethics Society, and the National Association of Insurance & Financial Advisors. Orfin & Associates strives to help clients eliminate as much confusion as possible in planning their financial future by keeping things simple and using a safety-first approach.

For more information, please visit https://www.danorfin.com/

