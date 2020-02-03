Pumped hydro and battery projects, coupled with renewables, offer the world's lowest peak clean electricity tariff. The tender, which received bids for for 1.62 GW of capacity against the 1.2 GW sought, saw Greenko secure 900 MW of pumped storage capacity and Renew Power 300 MW of battery storage.Thermal power has had its day in India, the head of a national PV trade body has claimed after the Solar Energy Corporation of India concluded what it called the world's largest renewables-plus-energy-storage capacity tender. The procurement exercise was held to contract 1.2 GW of capacity in the form ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...