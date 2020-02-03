25 years' experience in the market for spinal surgery (J&J, Stryker and K2M)

Former General Manager of K2M Central and Northern Europe

Safe Orthopaedics (Paris:ALSAF) (FR0013467123 ALSAF), a company marketing innovative ready-to-use technologies (single-use implants and instruments) for spinal diseases, delivering the safest treatment of spinal fractures, announces the appointment of Nikolaus Beyer as Chief Commercial Officer.

Nikolaus Beyer has 25 years of experience in the market of spinal surgery, within groups such as J&J, Stryker or K2M. Nikolaus Beyer has shown its business skills when he joined K2M in 2012 as General Manager of the German-speaking region, and then of Central and Northern Europe.

Nikolaus Beyer had a key role in the construction of the European activity, which went from 1 Million euros to 30 million euros in 6 years.

"The market of spine is evolving quickly, due to the reinforcement of clinical and regulatory exigences, the price drop witnessed on an international scale and the search for efficiency. Through its technological model of ready-to-use (sterile implants and ready-to-use instruments), Safe Orthopaedics offers genuine assets", comments Nikolaus Beyer. "I am glad to take over the sales management responsibility, and to help the German, French and English teams as well as the distributors of Safe Orthopaedics to maintain a strong commercial growth".

Nikolaus Beyer will join the management committee alongside Pierre Dumouchel, Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Droulout, Chief Technical Officer and Board Member, François-Henri Reynaud, Chief Financial Officer and Board Member, Sven Claes, Marketing Director, Nathalie Vazquez, Human Resources Director and Stéphanie Robert, QARA Director.

"We are very proud to welcome Nikolaus within the management team. His experience, his network and his knowledge of our market should allow Safe Orthopaedics to maintain the attractive growth of 2019, by uniformizing the performances of our different distribution patterns: direct, indirect sales and the Japanese partnership" explains Pierre Dumouchel, Chief Executive Officer. "Nikolaus Beyer arrives just when we refine our business model, launch SteriSpine PS 2 and narrow our strategy for a return to the US in 2020 through a partnership or a disrupt business model"

Otherwise, the trial period of Sandrine Carle whose arrival has been officially announced on September 27th 2019, hasn't been confirmed.

About Safe Orthopaedics

Founded in 2010, Safe Orthopaedics is a French medical technology company, whose objective is to promote safest treatments for spinal surgery. Delivered sterils, all implants and their ready-to-use instrumentation are available for the surgeon at any time and anywhere. These technologies facilitate the minimally invasive approach, reduce risks of cross contamination and infection in the interest of the patient. Protected by 17 patent families, the SteriSpineTM Kits are CE marked and FDA approved. Safe Orthopaedics is located at Eragny-Sur-Oise, France (95) and employs 50 employees.

For more information: www.SafeOrthopaedics.com

