Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2020) - Thinking North Inc., a meeting place where capital and companies intersect is pleased to announce a continuation of our Think series with our latest showcase of companies-Think: Disruptors.

The event will be held on Feb 6, 2020 at Dentons @ 77 King Street West, Suite 400 (5th Floor) from 5-8 p.m.

The evening will consist of a keynote presentation by Rebecca Brown, Founder and CEO of Crowns Agency who will enlighten us with overcoming the marketing challenges for cannabis companies in a highly regulated government environment.

Thereafter, four companies will pitch their value proposition to the investor community.

After each individual company presentation, an expert panel will ask germane questions related to the business from an investor perspective.

Also at the event, the launch of a new Toronto based technology incubator/accelerator will be announced: Tekgenz.com.

The four presenting Companies are as follows:

World-Class Extractions Inc. ( CSE: PUMP ) ( FSE: WCF ) ( OTCQB: WCEXF ) - Developing cutting edge equipment and processing technology to revolutionize the cannabis extraction space.

( ) ( ) ( ) - Developing cutting edge equipment and processing technology to revolutionize the cannabis extraction space. Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. ( TSXV: VSR ) - A gold exploration company that is well positioned to ride the next gold wave with a multi-million ounce discovery in Quebec.

( ) - A gold exploration company that is well positioned to ride the next gold wave with a multi-million ounce discovery in Quebec. Windfall Geotek ( TSXV: WIN ) - An AI driven technology company that optimally plots and calculates targeted drilling for resource exploration.

( ) - An AI driven technology company that optimally plots and calculates targeted drilling for resource exploration. tFOSE - An entrepreneurial driven derivatives exchange and clearinghouse, accessing liquidity for Canadian investors through unique investment products.

"As we wade deeper into 2020, we are still experiencing turbulence in the small cap market. We are still seeing trend negativity coupled with fickle investor sentiment. Now more than ever, investors must be more selective and look for opportunities where there is evidence of disruption as certain companies try to differentiate themselves from their peers. These are the type of companies worthy of deeper investor consideration," commented Steve Singh, Founder of Thinking North.

Thinking North cordially extends an invitation to interested investors who wish to attend and mix and mingle with like-minded individuals in a Bay Street setting.

Please register below:

www.thinkingnorth.com/events

About Thinking North Inc.

Thinking North is a Canadian brain trust specializing in different genres of investments with the goal of finding select opportunities.

Our investment network consists of angel investors, venture capitalists, financial executives, and business owners.

We connect the brightest entrepreneurs with the financial community.

For additional information contact:

Thinking North

Danielle Fernandes

E. danielle@thinkingnorth.com

T: (416) 723-1175

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ThinkingNorth

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thinkingnorth/

