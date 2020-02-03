Regulatory News:

Following the recent appointment of Rentalcars.com as the exclusive online car rental provider to Ryanair for the next three years, Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) has been confirmed as its 'lead partner'.

This unique partnership will see Europcar's car rental services, provided by Rentalcars.com, promoted exclusively through offline channels, such as in-flight announcements and boarding cards, offering exclusive discounts to Ryanair customers.

Mark Slater, Director of Global Supply at Rentalcars.com said: "Europcar Mobility Group was selected as the lead partner for our Ryanair branded service because it demonstrates the same ideals of providing hassle-free, great value customer service to our mutual customers.

With brands including Europcar, GoldCar and InterRent; Europcar Mobility Group is one of the largest and most respected car rental provider in Europe beyond. As such it will be able to provide consistent and competitive rates to all of Ryanair's European destinations."

Nick Harwood, Group Sales Director at Europcar Mobility Group added: "It's heartening to see that the hard work and commitment we put into continually strengthening our network of mobility solutions has been recognised by Rentalcars.com. Through this new three-year partnership, we look forward to providing Ryanair customers with fantastic value, seamless, car rental via exclusive offers."

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. The mission of Europcar Mobility Group is to be the preferred "Mobility Service Company" by offering alternative attractive solutions to vehicle ownership, with a wide range of mobility-related services: vehicle-rental, chauffeur services, car-sharing and scooter-sharing. Customers' satisfaction is at the heart of the Group's mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services. Europcar Mobility Group operates through multi brands meeting every customer specific needs; its 4 major brands being: Europcar the European leader in vehicle rental services, Goldcar the most important low-cost car-rental company in Europe, InterRent 'mid-tier' brand focused on leisure and Ubeeqo one of the European leaders in car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC). Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide solutions through an extensive network in 140 countries (including 20 wholly owned subsidiaries in Europe, 2 in Australia and New Zealand, franchises and partners).

Further details available at:

www.europcar-mobility-group.com

About Rentalcars.com:

Arranges car rental in 60,000 locations, across 160 countries and in over 40 languages

Processes 8 million bookings per year the world's leading online car rental service

Uses 3.5 million customer ratings to guide bookings, and only works with car rental companies that achieve a consistently good standard of customer feedback

Compares 6 million prices every day to guarantee the best possible rates, and offers a price match guarantee

Works with supply partners to offer great prices on all car groups, including luxury cars, people carriers, minivans and automatic cars, as well as offering more choice on pick up locations

Operates a multilingual call centre open 7 days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year

Provides independent guidance and support throughout the rental process

Available to book online, on mobile and via the Rentalcars.com app

Rentalcars.com is part of Booking Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: BKNG], the world leader in online travel, which serves consumers and partners through six primary brands Booking.com, priceline.com, KAYAK, agoda.com, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable. For more information, visit www.bookingholdings.com.

About Ryanair Holdings:

Ryanair Holdings plc, Europe's largest airline group, is the parent company of Buzz, Lauda, Malta Air Ryanair DAC. Carrying over 154 m guests p.a. on more than 2,400 daily flights from 82 bases, the group connects over 200 destinations in 40 countries on a fleet of over 475 aircraft, with a further 210 Boeing 737's on order, which will enable the Ryanair Group to lower fares and grow traffic to 200m p.a. by FY24. Ryanair has a team of over 19,000 highly skilled aviation professionals delivering Europe's No.1 on-time performance, and an industry leading 34-year safety record. Ryanair is Europe's greenest cleanest airline group and customers switching to fly Ryanair can reduce their CO2 emissions by up to 50% compared to the other Big 4 EU major airlines.

