FIGEAC AERO: PUBLICATION OF FIGEAC AÉRO'S SHAREHOLDERS NEWSLETTER

FIGEAC AÉRO (mnemo: FGA), a major partner for leading aerospace companies announces the publication of its Shareholders Newsletter.

Contents of this new issue:

  • A word from Jean-Claude Maillard Chairman & Founder of FIGEAC AÉRO
  • 2021/2024 development plan by par Didier Roux, Deputy Chief Executive Officer
  • Focus on H1 2019/2020 results by Joël Malleviale, Chief Financial Officer
  • FIGEAC AÉRO North America, central to the Group's strategy of expanding in North America
  • FIGEAC AÉRO's Plant for the Future: delivery of its 2,000th VCI casing
  • Shareholder's handbook

The Shareholders Newsletter is available on the company's website at: www.figeac-aero.com (Investors section, News).

Next release: 2019/20 annual revenue on 26 May 2020 (after stock market closing)

ABOUT FIGEAC AÉRO
The FIGEAC AERO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in producing light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AERO is a global group operating in France, the USA, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of €428m in the year to 31 March 2019.

FIGEAC AÉRO
Jean-Claude Maillard
Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: (0)5 65 34 52 52

Abdelkader Benchiha
Head of Institutional Relations
VP IR & Public Affairs
Tel.: (0)5 81 24 61 90 / abdelkader.benchiha@figeac-aero.com		ACTUS Finance & Communication
Corinne Puissant - Analyst/Investor Relations
Tel.: (0)1 53 67 36 77 / cpuissant@actus.fr

Manon Clairet - Press Relations
Tel.: (0)1 53 67 36 73 / mclairet@actus.fr
