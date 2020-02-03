AGC Glass Europe, a European leader in flat glass, and Citrine Informatics are collaborating to use artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate the development of next-generation glass. Citrine Informatics is a technology platform that harnesses the power of AI to bring new materials to market faster, and capture materials-enabled product value.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200203005696/en/

AGC Glass Europe float glass plant, Mol, Belgium. (Photo: Business Wire)

There is currently high global demand for optimizing optical and mechanical properties for strong scratch and abrasion-resistant glass in the automotive and communication industries. The purpose of the collaboration is to look for innovative solutions to meet this ever-higher glass performance demand faster than ever before.

AGC is providing experimental data to build proprietary AI models using the Citrine platform and is iteratively testing the newly suggested materials. The models are improved by Citrine through this sequential learning process, which targets the identification of the best process conditions to reach high-performance glass materials.

"The future of materials development depends on speed. Developing these high performance materials faster will require managing and using data more effectively, which includes consolidating data into a single consistent searchable format, as well as structuring, storing, and using materials data to harness the power of AI," said Marc Van Den Neste, CTO of the Building Industrial Glass Company from AGC. "Artificial Intelligence is expected to dramatically change how the scientists design experiments or value data, leading to breakthrough results."

"AI-driven materials development is the future of the materials industry and we are honored to be working with AGC," said Greg Mulholland, CEO of Citrine Informatics. "The companies who are first to invest in this technology such as AGC, will reap tremendous market rewards."

AGC Glass Europe

Based in Louvain-la-Neuve (Belgium), AGC Glass Europe produces, processes and markets flat glass for the construction industry (external glazing and interior decoration), car manufacture and solar power applications. It is the European branch of AGC, the world's leading producer of flat glass. It has over 100 sites throughout Europe, from Spain to Russia, and employs around 16,500 employees.

More information on www.agc-glass.eu (corporate site), www.yourglass.com (glass for the construction industry) and www.agc-automotive.com (for the automotive industry).

Citrine Informatics

Citrine Informatics technology accelerates the materials development cycle by combining materials data domain-specific AI. The Citrine Platform is designed to be the operating system of the materials and chemicals industry. Citrine is headquartered in Redwood City, CA. For more information visit citrine.io and follow us at @Citrine_io.

This press release is available in English, French, Dutch, Czech and Russian at www.agc-glass.eu. Hi-res photos can be downloaded from: http://www.agc-photolibrary.com/photolibrary/pressSelection.html

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200203005696/en/

Contacts:

AGC Glass Europe Communication

Benoît Ligot

Tel.: +32 (0)2 409 34 57

Mobile: +32 (0)476 92 05 93

benoit.ligot@eu.agc.com

Citrine Informatics

Josh Tappan

jtappan@citrine.io