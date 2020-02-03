Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853783 ISIN: JP3112000009 Ticker-Symbol: SHJ 
Frankfurt
03.02.20
08:13 Uhr
30,800 Euro
+0,200
+0,65 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
AGC INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGC INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,600
31,600
20:32
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AGC
AGC INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AGC INC30,800+0,65 %