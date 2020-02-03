Omni Commerce Corp.: Omni Announces Extension of Dreamfields Transaction Closing Date

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2020 / Omni Commerce Corp. (TSXV:OMNI)(FRA:0MZA) ("Omni" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release dated September 18, 2019, the Outside Date by which the Reverse Takeover (as defined below) with Dreamfields Brands, Inc. ("Dreamfields") must close has been extended from December 31, 2019 to February 7, 2020 (the "Extension").

On September 13, 2019, the Company entered into a definitive transaction agreement (the "Transaction Agreement") with its wholly-owned California subsidiary ("Omni Subco") and Dreamfields, whereby, among other things, the parties agreed that the securityholders of Dreamfields would exchange their Dreamfields shares for shares of Omni in connection with the merger of Dreamfields and Omni Subco, resulting in the reverse takeover of the Company (the "Reverse Takeover"), pursuant to which the business of Dreamfields would become the business of the Company.

The Extension was effected by way of two separate amending agreements to the Transaction Agreement. On December 30, 2019, the Company entered into an amending agreement with Omni Subco and Dreamfields to extend the Outside Date from December 31, 2019 to January 31, 2020. On January 30, 2020, the parties entered into a second amending agreement to further extend the Outside Date from January 31, 2020 to February 7, 2020. All other terms of the Transaction Agreement remain in full force and effect.

About Dreamfields

Dreamfields is a California-based vertically-integrated cannabis manufacturing, distribution, branding, sales and events company.

About Omni

Omni is a publicly listed company currently listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading under the symbol "OMNI". Omni is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is a reporting issuer in British Columbia and Alberta.

