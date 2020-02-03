Leading Silicon Valley VC Firm in Cybersecurity, Enterprise Software, Consumer and Healthcare Closes Twelfth Fund to Continue Successful Early Stage Franchise

U.S. Venture Partners (USVP), a top-tier, early-stage venture capital firm, announced today the closing of USVP XII, a $340M fund. This new fund continues USVP's premier franchise, successful over nearly 40 years, building leading companies in cybersecurity, enterprise software, consumer and healthcare. USVP XII follows USVP XI, a successful $300M fund that is now fully invested.

USVP has led investments in 88 companies that completed initial public offerings and 85 more that were profitably acquired. "With USVP XII, we are pleased to continue building on our extensive track record of successful early-stage VC investing," said Rick Lewis, General Partner. "In addition to a multi-decade track record of success, USVP has demonstrated exceptionally strong performance in recent years. In the last three years, USVP portfolio company exits have generated $933M in proceeds to USVP funds. Over the past decade, USVP has distributed over $2B to our investors. And 2019 was the eighth consecutive year that USVP distributions to limited partners exceeded called capital."

USVP's strategy is to be the lead Series A investor in companies based in the U.S. or Israel in four core sectors: cybersecurity, enterprise software, consumer and healthcare-including the emerging digital health sector. "USVP is a proven leader in our areas of focus. USVP companies like Inspire Medical Systems, ThreatMetrix, Box, HotelTonight, Pluto TV and Omada Health are all leading companies in massive global markets," remarked Steve Krausz, General Partner. "Our team has achieved strong results by investing in proven entrepreneurs leading companies in the early stages of development, in sectors where the USVP team has deep domain expertise. We have been fortunate that many of those companies have gone on to become the undisputed leaders in their industries and markets. And we continue to innovate within our firm to assure we are at the leading edge to meet the rapid pace of change in technology."

The USVP XII investment team is an experienced group of six partners-Steve Krausz, Rick Lewis, Jonathan Root, Casey Tansey, Dafina Toncheva and Jacques Benkoski-with a nearly 3X track record on realizations across USVP's three most recent fully-invested funds. "All of the USVP partners have operating experience and a strong venture investment track record in their investment sectors," said Casey Tansey, General Partner. "The USVP team, strategy and results enable us to attract world class entrepreneurs. Our experience allows the USVP team to be true company-building partners to our management teams, as they seek to transform and create leading global industries. We deeply respect the entrepreneurs with whom we work. We are also proud and honored to have earned the confidence of the sophisticated Limited Partners in the U.S. and around the world who have invested in our new fund, USVP XII."

About U.S. Venture Partners

U.S. Venture Partners (USVP) is a leading Silicon Valley venture capital firm, partnering with entrepreneurs to transform their ideas into world-changing companies. USVP has invested in over 400 companies spanning four decades, including: Box, Check Point Software, Guidewire, HeartFlow, HotelTonight, Imperva, Inari Medical, Inspire Medical Systems, Intersect ENT, Luminate, Omada Health, Pluto TV, Prevoty, Sequent, ThreatMetrix, Trunk Club, Trusteer, Vontu, Yammer and Zerto. USVP focuses on early-stage start-ups that transform cybersecurity, enterprise software, consumer and healthcare. The USVP team consists of former entrepreneurs, technologists, corporate executives, and financial professionals who assist with strategy, scaling, team building, product development, and business development. USVP is based in Menlo Park, California. More information can be found at www.usvp.com.

