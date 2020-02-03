Web Presence: Elmer Alegado Explains Why Your Company Needs Strategic Staffing

According to Elmer Alegado, strategic staffing can reduce company costs, increase retention rates, and improve efficiency.

LATHROP, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2020 / A company is only as strong as its employees, which is why hiring and staffing are so important. From finding the right people to knowing how many to hire, strategic staffing strategies are vital to running an efficient business. It's the process of identifying essential skills and qualifications in candidates while determining which roles may be unnecessary.

Elmer Alegado, the President of Strategic Staffing Inc., analyzes past staffing patterns to best address current and future staffing needs for companies. His expertise comes from years of experience working in California in the healthcare industry. He explains why strategic staffing firms greatly benefit companies in the long run.

1. Cut Costs

By investing in a strategic staffing firm, your company will save time and money in the future. Elmer Alegado notes that since most of the people interviewed are not hired, a lot of money is lost in the process. A firm will assist with the hiring process and know when to bring on temporary workers during peak times only.

Hiring the right people the first time also significantly reduces costs in the long run. High turnover is very expensive for companies who must now work to find and train a replacement. By the time that individual is as confident and skilled in their role as the previous employee, much time, money, and productivity are lost.

2. Utilize Staff Properly

Without strategic staffing, companies are more likely to employ too many people. Elmer Alegado notes that once the proper amount of employees is determined, the company can streamline tasks and empower teams to reach their full potential. When too many people are involved, it can surprisingly lead to confusion, redundancy, and wasted resources.

3. Prepare for Future Staffing Problems

Strategic plans not only help the company address current staffing concerns; but also helps leadership prepare for future problems that may arise. Elmer Alegado explains that a strategic staffing firm will be able to identify potential problem areas and put systems into place now, should they ever occur. The company can turn to a plan instead of wasting time figuring out a course of action.

Plus, Elmer Alegado notes that leadership teams can rest assured that situations will be handled appropriately in the best interest of the company. In some instances, team members may make poor decisions under times of high stress and turmoil. For a strategic staffing plan to be effective, there must be plans in place for long-term success.

About Elmer Alegado:

Originally from the Philippines, Elmer Alegado completed his Doctor of Medicine and Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Biology. He worked as a physician for 17 years before migrating to the United States in 2006. Elmer Alegado pursued a career as a nurse in many well-known healthcare facilities, including the Deuel Vocational Institution, a part of California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Elmer Alegado is married to the love of his life and is passionate about healthcare, sports, traveling, and camping.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7862338220

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/575044/Elmer-Alegado-Explains-Why-Your-Company-Needs-Strategic-Staffing