Shutts & Bowen LLP: Shutts & Bowen Reports Another Year of Record Revenues and Profits

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2020 / Shutts & Bowen LLP reported another year of record revenues and profits in 2019. Revenues increased by 6.5% to $183 million and net profit increased by 8% to $83 million for the year. This represents the 21st consecutive year of record-setting increases in revenues and net profits, spanning the period of years before, during and following the Great Recession. Additionally, the firm outperformed the Am Law 200's average revenue growth for law firms by more than double in 2019.

Shutts & Bowen's strong performance over the last two decades is a clear sign of the firm's ability to build a diversified presence in every major Florida market, with every one of the firm's eight offices throughout the State yielding increased revenues and profits in 2019.

"The core of Shutts' culture and business model is the fundamental belief that we exist to make a positive impact for our clients, our staff, and the communities in which we work and live," said Bowman Brown, Chairman of the firm's Executive Committee. "We had a very strong year by every measurement, and we look forward to continued success."

The firm also continued to expand its legal talent in 2019 through robust lateral hiring, resulting in the addition of 38 new attorneys, bringing the total to more than 300. This growth brought a diverse range of legal experience to Shutts & Bowen to support its more than 30 practice areas, including particularly those focused on high-end real estate transactions, complex commercial litigation, including construction litigation, international transactions, taxation and arbitration, financial services, corporate and securities, including mergers and acquisitions, and intellectual property.

About Shutts & Bowen LLP

Shutts & Bowen, established in 1910, is a full-service business law firm with more than 300 lawyers in offices in Ft. Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando, Sarasota, Tallahassee, Tampa, and West Palm Beach. Learn more about Shutts & Bowen at www.shutts.com.

