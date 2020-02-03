Grupo Halcón, a leading Spain-based ceramic tile producer, announces a growth plan including the investment of at least €40 million during the 2020-2022 period. The company will invest in two new, state-of-the-art production lines, increasing the group's operational footprint to sixteen lines, a new, large logistical center with covered storage space, and a new showroom. Almost €30 million is expected to be invested in this first year of the growth plan.

Francois Brendel, the CEO of Grupo Halcón, noted: "Since the acquisition by Falcon Private Holdings in 2018, we have invested in people, processes, and capabilities in order to further professionalize the business and establish the proper foundation for the acceleration of growth. These efforts have already translated to increased sales which support the investment plan we are announcing today. This investment will expand the product range to include a greater variety of sizes, larger and smaller, as well as cutting-edge designs and a variety of polished finishes. The plan will simultaneously enhance product quality and customer service in order to further strengthen the Group's value proposition. Finally, the new showroom will proudly display our on-trend designs from leading brands including Halcón Cerámicas and Emotion Ceramics. The group's shareholders are committed to further expansion and continue to seek additional growth opportunities.

The announcement of this growth plan coincides with our exhibition of more than 200 new models at the Cevisama industry tradeshow in Valencia this week. Attendees will observe a broader range of sizes, designs, and finishes to meet growing demand.

Grupo Halcón employs more than 600 people across four factories to generate approximately €150 million of revenue. A majority of sales stem from exports to over 100 countries while Spain remains our largest single market. The group's majority shareholder since 2018 is Falcon Private Holdings, the US-based private investment arm of Jamshid Keynejad and Barry Siadat.

