Emerald Bay Energy Inc.: Emerald Bay to Hold Special Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB and SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2020 / Emerald Bay Energy Inc. (TSXV:EBY)(OTC:EMBYF) (the "Company" or "Emerald Bay") today announced that its Board of Directors has called for a special meeting of the Company's shareholders proposed to be held on February 28, 2020 (the "Special Meeting"), to consider: (i) a special resolution to approve the consolidation of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Corporation on a "1 new for 15 old" basis (the "Consolidation"); and (ii) a special resolution to approve changing the Corporation's name to "Nexera Energy Inc." (the "Name Change").

The record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Special Meeting is January 24, 2020 (the "Record Date"). As of the Record Date, there were 354,103,367 Common Shares issued and outstanding. If the proposed Consolidation is approved by the shareholders, there would be, post-Consolidation, approximately 23,606,891 Common Shares issued and outstanding.

The Board of Directors believes that the Consolidation could lead to increased interest by a wider audience of potential investors resulting in a more efficient market for the Common Shares. Subject to the acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, the Consolidation requires approval by special resolution, being a majority of not less than 66 2/3% of the votes cast by the shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Special Meeting.

The Name Change is being proposed in order to better reflect the future business and operations of the Corporation. Subject to the acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, the Name Change requires approval by special resolution, being a majority of not less than 66 2/3% of the votes cast by the shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Special Meeting.

The information circular containing the details of the matters to be acted upon at the Special Meeting is expected to be mailed to shareholders on or about February 3, 2020.

The meeting will be held at #3, 4015 - 1 Street SE, Calgary, Alberta, at 1:00 p.m., on Friday, February 28, 2020.

About Emerald Bay

Emerald Bay Energy Inc. (TSX Venture: EBY, OTC: EMBYF) is an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas as well as non-operated oil and natural gas interests in Central Alberta, Canada. EBY is the operator of the Wooden Horse and Nash Creek Projects in Guadalupe, Texas, where the Company currently owns a 50.00% working interest those projects. Additionally, the Company owns and operates various working interests in the HugoCellR, Cotulla, and MarPat partnerships. The Company also owns 75% of Production Resources Inc., a South Texas oil company.

For all upcoming news releases, articles, comments and questions, to stay updated and speak with management about Emerald Bay Energy. Please JOIN our Investor Information Group at:

http://bit.ly/8020EBY

For further information, please contact:

Emerald Bay President, Shelby D. Beattie, or CFO, Mike Rice, by telephone at (403) 262-6000

Email: info@ebyinc.com

www.ebyinc.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Emerald Bay Energy Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/575061/Emerald-Bay-to-Hold-Special-Meeting-of-Shareholders