Nextraction Energy Corp.: Nextraction Announces Filing of Revised 2018 MD&A

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2020 / On September 11, 2019 Nextraction Energy Corp. (NEX:NE.H) (the "Company" or "Nextraction") filed its Financial Statements and the Management's Discussion and Analysis ("2018 MD&A") for the year ended 2018. Subsequent to the filing and release of the Financial Statements and 2018 MD&A, the Company became aware of additional information and changes to be made to the 2018 MD&A. The nature and substance of the changes are as follows:

The Company further reconciled debt, debenture and interest amounts listed on the audited December 31, 2018 Financial Statements (also filed September 11, 2019) to amounts disclosed in the MD&A. Amounts are reconciled to Financial Statement amounts on a new table found on page 3 of the MD&A in the section titled, "Overview, Achievements, Highlights and Challenges". There have been no changes to the December 31, 2018 Financial Statements. Language has been removed regarding the Company's previous business activities that are no longer applicable to the Company including identifying that the Company is no longer involved in the oil and gas business. A more comprehensive discussion of the Company's operations and financial results have been included in the MD&A. Further disclosure has been added to the Related Party Note. A section entitled "Regulatory Matters' has been added to include developments up to the date of publication of the revised MD&A. The revised 2018 MD&A has been filed on SEDAR today.

For further information please contact:

John Zang, CEO

Email: jzanglaw@gmail.com

Telephone: 403 680 9264

